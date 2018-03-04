Douglas bowlers end season with win

The Douglas Bowling Club capped off its season on Wednesday with a 35-10 victory against North Valleys that clinched fourth-place in the High Desert Interscholastic Bowling Program playoffs at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno.

Douglas ended its second season in the high school league with an 8-3 record. The team compiled a 6-5 record during its inaugural season in 2016-17.

"I am so proud of our athletes performance this year and with such a young team, I am very optimistic for next year," said coach Dave Dickey.

Dickey went on to express his gratitude to assistant coach Alan Powers, Jim and Stacy Winklepleck at Wink's Silver Strike Lanes Bowling Center, as well as the Douglas Bowling Club board of directors and the community for supporting the program.