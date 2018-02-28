Douglas bowlers compete today in Reno

The Douglas Bowling Club will wrap up its High Desert Interscholastic Bowling Program high school season today with a playoff match at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno.

Douglas will square off against either Bishop Manogue or Spanish Springs at 3:30 p.m. in a match that coach Dave Dickey said will determine third or fourth-place in the league playoffs.

Douglas will bring a 7-3 record into the match. This represents an improvement from the team's 6-5 record for 2016-17, which was its first season of existence.

In Douglas' last playoff win on Feb. 21, Cassidee Miller, Cassandra Lyle and Morgana Veatch combined to shoot scores of 219, 161 and 169 in the Baker System team format. They won 12 out of 15 points.

Douglas has lost once in the playoffs, a 26.5-18.5 setback against a Galena team that advanced to the league's championship round against Reed.

Note: Team members Angela Miller and Christian Jones were presented with scholarships from the Carson Valley Lions Club on Saturday at Wink's Silver Strike Lanes. Miller, a senior, was presented with $300. Jones, a junior, received $200.