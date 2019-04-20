Douglas baseball picks up big win vs. Manogue

The Douglas High baseball team walked the walk on Thursday, picking up a big win against one of the Northern 4A's top teams, beating Manogue 5-4 on Thursday at home.

Luke Ackerman drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to force in a run, giving Douglas the win. The Tigers rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh after trailing 4-3.

Andrew Rangel was the winning pitcher for Douglas, allowing no runs on no hit while striking out two over one inning of relief. Starting pitcher Christoper Thacker gave Douglas a strong outing, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings.

Ayden Murphy went 3-for-4 to lead the Tigers offensively.

SOFTBALL

Douglas 9, Damonte Ranch 1

Haley Doughty was an RBI machine for the Tigers, driving in five runs on three hits as she had two doubles and a triple.

Doughty's three-run triple in the fourth gave Douglas a 5-1 lead as the Tigers broke the game open, scoring five runs to take a 7-1 lead. Doughty's two-run triple in the fifth gave the Tigers a 9-1 lead.

Jasmine McNinch and Bailey Walter also had RBI singles in the Tigers' big fourth inning. Kettja Bennett was the winning pitcher for Douglas, pitching a complete game. She scattered seven hits and struck out six while walking none over seven innings.

The Tigers had 12 hits. Kendal Moore also had three hits four Douglas and McNinch and Walter each added two hits.