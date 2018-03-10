Douglas baseball falls in opener

An eight-run sixth inning rally was the difference Thursday afternoon when the Douglas High baseball team absorbed a 13-6 season-opening loss against Damonte Ranch in Reno.

With the score tied 5-all, the Mustangs sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth — pushing across eight runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman — to take control of a game played on the first day of the Mike Bearman Memorial Preseason Tournament.

Damonte Ranch loaded the bases with no outs thanks a hit batsman and two bunts, then leadoff hitter Michael Nicholas lined a 2-2 pitch into left field to make it 7-5. Zack Jensen doubled another run home, Esteban Lopez followed with an RBI single and Hunter Dunithan doubled two more runs home. Douglas freshman Matthew Goff got the third out when he rang up a full-count pitch for a called strike-three.

Douglas got eight hits from the top five spots in its batting order, as Andrew Rangel went 3-for-4, freshman Chris Thacker 1-for-3, Jayden Foster 1-for-3 and Ayden Murphy 3-for-4. Murphy singled two runs home to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead in the third inning. Douglas tied the score 5-all in the top of the sixth when Rangel singled to left field, advanced to second on Thacker's sacrifice bunt, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Foster's sacrifice fly to right field.

Rangel started and pitched five complete innings (he faced four batters in the sixth) to absorb the loss. Zach Rigdon pitched the final two innings for Damonte Ranch to earn credit for the win.'

The Mustangs were led offensively by Nicholas (3-for-4), Jensen (2-for-3), Lopez (2-for-4) and Jerry Thomas (1-for-4 with a solo homer in the first inning).

Douglas (0-1 overall) played Central Catholic from Modesto, Calif., and Spanish Springs on Friday in Carson City as part of the Mike Bearman tournament schedule.

The Tigers are scheduled to open their Northern 4A conference schedule on Tuesday with a 3:45 p.m. game against McQueen in Reno. The two teams are scheduled to play on Thursday in the Tigers' season home opener at 3:45 p.m.