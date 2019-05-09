Douglas baseball eliminated from playoffs

RENO — Nothing went right for the Douglas High baseball team in the Northern 4A playoffs. But the Tigers are discouraged in any way, shape or form.

“We had about the season I thought we would have,” said Douglas coach Don Amaral after his team’s 13-0 loss against Manogue in an elimination game in the Northern 4A playoffs.

Douglas achieved Amaral’s goal of making it to the playoffs but Amaral said obviously doesn’t want to start there. He said the focus is now on summer baseball “and start there and get a helluva lot better.”

Amaral did say what he’ll miss most from this season is his senior leadership. “Heart,” Amaral when asked what came to his mind about this year’s team. “We did a lot of team building. You saw it in the last inning.”

Amaral was talking about when the Tigers went down swinging in the top of the fifth inning when Eli Hinojosa and Chris Thacker both singled to give Douglas runners at first and second with no outs. The final two Douglas batters were also able to put the ball in play, but they didn’t find a hole in the Manogue defense.

On the other hand, Manogue scored four runs on two infield singles and ended up with three infield singles and two bunt singles. That pretty much represented how the playoffs went for Douglas, which opened postseason play with an 11-1 loss to Reno. “We were nervous,” Amaral said, “We didn’t execute.”

Amaral said Hinojosa, who started on the mound, actually didn’t pitch all that badly. “My pitcher pitched good,” Amaral said, “There wasn’t a lot of hard hit balls.”

Manogue scored an unearned run to take a 1-0 lead in the first. In the second, a single was followed by a bunt single and an RBI double to make it 2-0. Manogue then scored two runs on an infield single to take a 4-0 lead.

The Miners went on to take a 6-0 lead on a two-run single in the third. Hinojosa was chased after a run scored on a bunt single and an error to make it 7-0.

Thacker came on but things didn’t get any better for him as Manogue scored on an RBI single, a walk that forced on a run and a two-run double to make it 11-0, The Miners then scored two runs again on an infield single to finish the scoring.

Jack Weise picked up the win for Manogue, facing one hitter over the minimum through four innings. Weise retired the first nine batters he faced before the Tigers Camden Brown singled to lead off the fourth.