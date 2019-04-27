Douglas baseball beats McQueen

The Douglas baseball team picked up a key Northern 4A victory, holding off McQueen for a 4-3 win on Thursday in Reno.

Douglas scored three runs in the first inning and one run in the second to build a 4-0 lead. Ayden Murphy's two-run double sparked the Tigers' three-run rally in the first.

Eli Hinojosa pitched a complete game for the win, allowing three runs on five hits over seven innings while striking out nine and walking one.

Douglas had nine hits. Murphy had three hits and Luke Ackerman added two hit for the Tigers.

Douglas plays Wooster at 11 a.m. today. The Tigers will host Carson on Wednesday (4 p.m.) before ending the regular season on Thursday at Carson (7 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

Douglas 12, Fernley 1

Deztiny Vaughan was the winning pitcher for Douglas, which rolled to the non-league win at home on Thursday. Vaughan allowed one run on two hits while striking out four with no walks over four innings. Alyssa Smokey pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the game that was called after 4 1/2 innings due to the mercy rule. Smokey also hit a home run in the third inning as Douglas took an 11-1 lead.

The Tigers had 12 hits. Haley Doughty and Smokey each had three hits and Jasmine McNinch and Ivy Barnes each added two hits for Douglas.

The Tigers host Spanish Springs for a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. today.

TRACK

The Douglas High School track and field teams host the Big George Invitational starting at 8:30 a.m. this morning.