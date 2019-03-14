Douglas ballplayers have strong weekend

The Douglas softball team improved to 2-0-2 on the season going 1-0-1 for the second straight day on Saturday in Sacramento. Douglas tied River City 4-4 and routed Laguna Creek 15-1.

Douglas led River City 4-0 but River City scored four runs in the third inning to tie the score 4-4. Taylynn Kizer doubled to score a run during the Tigers 3-run first inning.

Douglas tallied nine hits. Jasmine McNinch, Kettja Bennett, and Kizer all had two hits. Haley Doughty led the defensive effort for Douglas as the Tigers didn't commit an error.

Douglas 15, Laguna Creek 1

Kizer and Douglas rolled past Laguna Creek as Kizer had four hits, one in each of the first four innings. She doubled in the first and second, singled in the third and tripled in the fourth.

Doughty got things going for Douglas as she doubled to score a run during the Tigers four-run first inning. Douglas added four runs in the third and six runs in the fourth to take a 15-0 lead.

Aspen Smokey, McNinch, Kizer, who tripled, and Alyssa Smokey, who doubled, all had hits during the inning. Alyssa Smokey pitched a complete game for the win, allowing one run on one hit while striking out eight and walking none over five innings.

Douglas pounded out 19 hits. Aspen and Alyssa Smokey and Kizer all had four hits while Ryleigh Blaire and Jasmine McNinch each added two hits. The Tigers also didn't commit an error.

BASEBALL

Douglas 5, Colfax 4

Evan Simpson drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap the Tigers comeback in a 5-4 win over Colfax on Saturday. The Tigers also lost to Reed 8-6 on Saturday and beat West Valley 12-1 on Friday.

Douglas trailed Colfax 4-2 when it scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win.

Camden Brown pitched the seventh to pick up the win for Douglas. Christopher Thacker pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out six for the Tigers.

Douglas collected nine hits on the day. Andrew Rangel, Lyons, and Thacker all collected two hits. Cuinn Doherty led the defensive effort for Douglas, which didn't commit an error.

Reed 8, Douglas 6

Douglas fought back after falling behind 8-2, scoring two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings but it wasn't enough. Rangel, Brown, and Eli Lyons all picked up RBIs to lead the comeback.

Reed pulled away for good with five runs in the second inning. In the second an error scored two runs for Reed. The Raiders also scored on a two-run home run in the second. Reed used an error to score one of its two runs in the first.

Douglas collected nine hits on the day. Lyons, Brown, and Gage Hoyle all collected two hits for the Tigers.

Douglas 12, West Valley 1

Douglas won the game on the 10-run rule when it scored three runs in the sixth inning. Sloane Niccoli and Simpson had RBIs during the rally. Rangel was the winning pitcher, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four in five innings. Thacker pitched a scoreless sixth.

The Tigers pounded out 18 hits. Lyons and Simpson each had three hits and Rangel, Ayden Murphy, Eli Hinojosa and Thacker all added two hits for Douglas.