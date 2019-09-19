Douglas and its defense look to slow Spanish Springs

The Douglas High football team hits the road for the first time in almost a calendar month Friday as the Tigers tangle with Spanish Springs in Sparks.

The Cougars sit at 1-3 on the year after opening the season with three consecutive losses to teams in California before turning around and toppling Wooster last week, 41-0.

Two of the three Spanish Springs losses have come by one score, meaning the Cougars’ record is a tad deceiving as they posted at least 28 points in three of their four games.

Spanish Springs’ ability to be multi-dimensional on offense has allowed the Cougars to gash teams on the ground and through the air.

Taking the snaps is junior quarterback Tristan Szabo (No. 20), who has thrown for 722 yards in four games with a 46.3 completion percentage to go along side 11 touchdowns and two picks.

His 722 yards through the air is the fifth most of any quarterback in 4A, directly in front of Douglas’ Isaac Shaver, who has 661 yards passing.

Though he doesn’t run frequently, Szabo has shown he’s capable of big runs, carrying the ball for an average of eight yards per scramble on 16 carries.

When Szabo goes to the air he’s typically hitting one of three targets that have combined for 630 yards receiving to this point.

Trey Hummel (No. 12), Mason Bebout (No. 1) and Jordan Dudick (No. 11) have been on the receiving end of more than 87 percent of the total yards Spanish Springs has gained through the air.

Parker Luthy is the Cougars’ main threat on the ground, picking up 461 yards and four touchdowns through the team’s first four games.

Spanish Springs’ one downfall on offense has been its ability to hold onto the football with eight turnovers in four games, six of which have been fumbles lost.

Douglas’ defense has proven to be up to the task in its two wins this season, keeping its opponents to under 20 points in both victories.

Currently, three Tiger defenders are inside the top 25 in 4A in total tackles. Isaac Leigh leads Douglas with 35 total tackles, which is eighth in 4A.

Christopher Smally and Gabe Foster are sitting at 12th and 21st, respectively, with 32 and 29 tackles to their names.

Friday, it’ll be up to the Douglas defense to try to give the Tiger offense a chance to steal a road win.