Douglas and Carson ski teams start 2021 competition

Carson and Douglas High schools’ ski teams were the first official high school competition of the 2020-21 season in Northern Nevada.

With new rules in place for the season, the Senators and the Tigers were each able to compete in two scoring, timed runs.

“Due to the fact that we are having so few races … each run was its own race. Instead of having a two-run combined time, each run is counted as an individual race,” said Carson ski coach Billy McHenry.

Usually, skiers are competing with one chance to post the best time possible, essentially eliminating athletes’ chances to win if they fall.

On the girls’ side, the Senators squeaked out two wins over Douglas by point totals of 121-119 and 134-131.

The Carson girls took fourth out of seven teams in attendance while the Tigers were fifth.

Carson freshman Maddie Smith led the way for the Senators with the fastest times in both runs, followed closely by Brynn Prunty, who was the lone Carson female competitor at state competition last year.

Kenadee Morrow and Kamryn Harpet led Douglas on the girls’ side, posting times of 35.51 and 37.62, respectively in race one.

“We’re not able to get any practice running gates,” said McHenry. “When they got in the gates Tuesday, it was the first time they had been on a race course.”

Boys’ results

It was a flipped finish on the boys’ side where the Tigers pushed the envelope, finishing third as a team while Carson took sixth.

Treyson Ballingham and Benjamin Peterson were the leaders for Douglas after both finished in the top-15 among 31 qualified competitors.

Carson’s Trevor Castillo and Seth Knox were the top two skiers for the Senators in race one while Thomas Callister was the top finisher in race two.

Overall, Douglas ended the day with 163 team points while Carson had 119.

UP NEXT: Carson has two meets scheduled next week, keeping the Senators on a quick turnaround. Alpine Meadows will serve as the host mountain for all but one event this season.