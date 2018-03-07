Douglas all-region selections named

Blake Murray, the senior leader for Douglas High's wrestling team this winter, was recognized on the recently announced Northern 4A all-region list with juniors Gabe Wetzel and Chad Singer, who are expected to lead the Tigers in the future.

Murray was named first-team after a season when he won the region tournament 182-pound weight class title and placed second at the state tournament. Wetzel and Singer were included on the second-team based on fourth- place performances in their respective 152- and 170-pound divisions at the region tournament.

Murray (42-5 season record, 149-30 career) faced three of the four 182-pound place finishers during the state tournament on Feb. 9 in Las Vegas. He pinned Bishop Gorman's Dylan Auschwitz in 5:13 of the semifinals and then dropped a 5-3 decision to Faith Lutheran's Connor Bourne in the gold medal match. The state title was Bourne's second in a row.

Douglas coach Jake Fair compared Murray's state final to a match he lost 7-5 against 3A state champion Cresent Crandall of Virgin Valley in January at the Spring Creek tournament.

"I think Blake put a lot of work. Late in the match he was tied up with five seconds to go, Blake took a shot and got countered and the kid scored with no time left on the clock," Fair said. "I told Blake before the finals I was extremely proud of him and his accomplishments. He had worked since he was a little kid for this moment, and win, lose or draw, it wasn't going to change any of that."

Murray's semifinal match against Auschwitz and quarterfinal against Centennial's Tyler Roper (9-5 win) were closely contested struggles. Auschwitz placed third and Roper fourth.

"He definitely didn't have an easy road," Fair said of Murray. "Those three kids are all very solid wrestlers Blake just barely came up short."

The Tigers two second-team all-region wrestlers, Wetzel and Singer, figure to be in store for big things next year.

"D'art Johnson, assistant coach) and I are going to be looking to those two for leadership," Fair said. "We took both of them (to Las Vegas for state) because I wanted them to experience what it was like down there and to watch the good wrestling that was going on at every division. And you could kind of see it in their eyes and a little bit of determination that that's what they really want to do."

Fair is excited about other wrestlers who are due to return for next season, 106-pounder Wyatt Grisell 126-pounder Austin Grant, 120-pounder Max Smith and 113-pounder Jaden Blanchard, among others, as well as a talented class of incoming eighth graders.

Other seniors who will depart on graduation day include Andrew Williams and Mason Melhus.

"Those are guys who have been in the varsity lineup four years and they're going to be sorely missed," Fair said.

Another wrestler who will not return is Sean Trivitt, who will participate in an exchange program in Europe this coming year. Trivitt was one win away from reaching the consolation finals at the region tournament.

"I'm really impressed with the way Sean has come along," Fair said. "I've coached him since middle school and he's really taken the things we've done and stepped up."

Fair expressed his gratitude to the five "Wrestlerettes" who supported the team with such chores as handling statistics, basic first-aid, as well as taking video and photographs.

"This is the biggest group we've had and they did a great job all season long," Fair said. "Without those girls, we could not have done all the things that we were able to do this year and they did a great job doing it."