Doughty lifts Douglas to walk-off win

Haley Doughty's two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Douglas High softball team to a 5-4 walk-off victory against Christian Brothers on Saturday at the Victory/Elk Grove Preseason Tournament in Sacramento.

Douglas won three of four games at the Sacramento Softball Complex, including a split on Friday. The Tigers defeated Vintage (Napa, Calif.) 6-0 on Friday morning and then dropped a 7-3 decision against Woodcreek (Roseville, Calif.). The Tigers also blanked Antelope (Calif.) on Saturday, 7-0.

Down 4-3 going to the bottom of the seventh, Douglas loaded the bases with no outs thanks to an error, single and a walk. Doughty, a junior, then drove a 2-2 pitch for a double that plated the tying and game-winning runs.

Amanda Hoffman pitched the distance to pick up the win. The senior right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits to go with three strikeouts and only one walk.

Christian Brothers, which has eight starters back from a team that won once in the 2017 Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, had pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead.

In addition to Doughty's game-winning hit, Mackenzie Brixie went 1-for-3 and scored two runs, Alyssa Smokey 1-for-3 and Bailey Walter 1-for-2. The Tigers only struck out four times against Falcons ace Abby Burkholder.

Doughty also hit 4-for-4 against Antelope.

FRIDAY

Casey Peck hit 3-for-5 with two RBI and Brixey 3-for-4 with one RBI to lead the Tigers. Hoffman pitched three-hit ball with 13 strikeouts and three walks to earn credit for the win.

The Tigers lost their second game of the day against Woodcreek. The Timberwolves, who were unbeaten in the tournament, staged three-run rallies in the second and third innings to take a lead they never relinquished.

A game on Thursday against Pioneer (Woodland, Calif.) was canceled due to wet grounds.