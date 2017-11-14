Dolfins prep for Arizona meet

A young Douglas Dolfins Swim Team performed well this past weekend at the Nevada State Short Course Championships in Carson City — and showed signs of promise for the immediate future.

The state meet was a tune-up for a group of Dolfins who will compete at the Arizona Holiday Festival Championship Meet at Arizona State University's Mona Plummer Aquatics Center in Tempe, Ariz.

Coach Kat Matheson said 14 Dolfins will compete at the s Arizona Holiday Festival, including Grace Dickey, Sofia DeLange, Todd Gosselin, Kaela Forvilly, Justin LoPresto, Alex Nerska, Cailey Tollmann, Connor Taylor, Daniel Taylor, Sarah Hyatt, Taylor Knowles, Jack Stevenson and Calvin Stevenson. Baylee Silviera, a newcomer to the team, will compete unattached.

The Dolfins previously competed at the Arizona meet in 2014.

"This is the second time we've gone to this Arizona meet. It's a really difficult meet to get into," Matheson said, adding that the Dolfins have been on a three-year wait list.

Among the state meet highlights at the Carson Aquatic Facility, Calvin Stevenson placed second in the boys 11-12 age group 500-yard freestyle with a team age group record time of 5:35.68 and placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:25.54). He placed third in the 50 (26.56), 100 (58.25) and 200 freestyle (2:06.61), as well as the 50 butterfly (30.75).

Gosselin placed sixth in the 11-12 boys 100 backstroke (1:12.21). He placed ninth and won the B final in the 50 backstroke (26.56), in addition to his 11th-place in the 200 breaststroke.

Nerska had three top-10 finishes in the girls 9-10 division. She placed fourth in the 50 breaststroke (41.83), sixth in the 50 freestyle (32.95) and eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:35.52).

Jack Stevenson placed seventh in the 13-14 boys 400 IM (5:06.02) and won the 100 breaststroke B final (1:10.56).

The Dolfins enjoyed a highlight in the 11-18 girls 400 freestyle relay, as the team of Julia Chappell, Lily Bickmore, Hyatt and Tollmann clocked a time of 4:06.36 and touched out the Carson Tigersharks to take seventh-place.

Silveira placed third in the girls 15-and-over 100 backstroke (58.49) and fifth in the 200 backstroke (2:09.02).