DHS girls track ninth at state

The Douglas High girls were ninth in the NIAA 4A State Championships on Friday and Saturday at Desert Oasis High School.

Centennial won the championship with 126 points. Douglas High finished in a tie for the ninth with 24 points.

On the boys side, Douglas High’s lone representative, Luke Gansberg ran a 52.27 in the 400 to finish 8th.

For the Douglas girls:

Kayla Provost was third in the long jump (17-07.25).

Hannah Carr was 4th in the high jump (5-02).

Meleeah McKown was 4th in the discus (111-03).

Maya Smith was 5th in the 800 (2:22.02).

Madison Smalley was 7th in the 400 (1:00.72).

1A Girls

In the 1A meet, the Sierra Lutheran girls finished 5th with 69.5 points. Eureka with 117 points, won the title.

Emily McNeely claimed two state championships for the Falcons. She won the 1600 in 5:31.32 and the 3200 in 12:02.20. She repeated her title in the 3200 while winning by more than a minute.

Rosale Antonucci was 7th in the 100 (14.03)

Antonucci was 5th in the 200 (28.85).

McNeely was 2nd in the 800 (2:39.6)

Taylor Davison was 4th in the 800 (2:42.89).

Davison was 3rd in the 1600 (5:58.30).

Davison was 2nd in the 3200 (13:07.90)

The 4×400 relay team of Antonucci, Lizzie Loflin, Davison and McNeely were 4th (4:58.95).

In the shot put, Mikayla Talkington was 6th (26-02.5).

In the discus, Talkington was 6th (84-09).

In the pole vault, Sophia Choat was 3rd (5-feet 6-inches)

1A Boys

The Sierra Lutheran boys finished second as a team with 98.5 points. The Falcons, behind their relay teams and Jared Marchegger, had a solid day finishing behind Spring Mountain (170 points).

Marchegger won the 3200 in 9:43.59. Teammate Teagan Hansen was second in 9:57.36. Marchegger was second in the 1600 (4:29.42) losing to Beatty’s Jose Granados who defended his state title in the event. Hansen was right behind in third (4:30.72).

The 4×400 relay team of Caleb Contreras, Hansen, Josh Benson and Marchegger won in 3:44.63.

The 4×800 relay team of Hansen, Contreras, Andreas Gilson and Marchegger won in 8:46.39.

Contreras was 3rd in the 400 (54.16).

Gilson was 3rd in the 800 (2:12.9).

Jake Tack was 4th in the 800 (2:13.56).

Stephen West was 6th in the 110 hurdles (18.84).

West was 3rd in the 300 hurdles (44.72).

Hunter Lamprecht was 2nd in the high jump (5-10).

West was 8th in the high jump (5-2)

Josh Benson was 4th in the pole vault (9-3)

Lamprecht was 6th in the pole vault (8-6)

Joshua Baughman was 7th in the pole vault (8).