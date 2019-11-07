DHS girls soccer advances; volleyball falls; cross country preps for state meet

Behind a dominant 4-0 win over McQueen, Douglas High girls soccer moved into the 4A Northern Region semifinal Monday.

Madi Smalley blasted two goals in the win for Douglas, which Tiger head coach Andrew Robles could only describe as ‘golazos,’ meaning awesome or amazing goal.

Smalley posted a goal in both halves after Douglas opened the game a bit slow with some early jitters.

“It’s a playoff match so you don’t want to do anything wrong,” said Robles of some early jitters. “Big players come in big games.”

Vaneza Diaz scored a second goal right before the halftime intermission and was involved in the fourth and final goal, which ended up being knocked in by a McQueen defender.

The Tigers played Wednesday night in Carson against Damonte Ranch with a trip to the regional final and a state tournament berth on the line.

Douglas and Damonte Ranch met twice during the regular season with the Tigers taking both contests by finals of 5-1 and 1-0.

For a full recap of Douglas and Damonte Ranch, visit: http://www.recordcourier.com/sports

Tiger volleyball bounced in opening round of postseason

Douglas High volleyball saw its season come to a close at the hands of Spanish Springs to open up 4A Northern Region play Tuesday evening.

The Tigers were tasked with traveling to Reno to tangle with Spanish Springs.

Douglas won the opening set 25-19 before the Cougars took the final three 25-23, 25-21, 25-21.

With the season coming to a close, the Tigers end the year with a record of 22-12 and will lose five seniors to graduation.

Douglas cross country qualifies three for state meet

The Tigers saw two of their boys runners qualify for the state meet and one girls runner Saturday at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno, during the 4A Northern Region meet.

Matthew Kruse and Cameron Battcher put together performances good enough to qualify as individuals with 10th and 15th place finishes, respectively.

Battcher credited his work in the offseason to his success in meets this year.

“Quite a bit. Running with the faster guys, I was probably the seventh guy,” said Battcher. “(I) Kept working, running with them and got stronger.”

“I’m hoping to run a 17:15, if not a little faster.”

The Douglas boys missed qualifying for the state meet by one spot, finishing fourth with 95 team points. Spanish Springs was third with 78.

The Tiger girls will be represented by Zoe Brown in Reno next Saturday.

Brown put together a time of 21:50 to clinch a spot at the state meet as an individual.

Douglas was sixth as a unit in the girls race, completing the event with 160 team points.