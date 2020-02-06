DHS girls basketball cruises to league wins

Wins on Friday over Wooster (66-17) and Tuesday against Galena (58-46) have jumped the Douglas High girls basketball team into second place in the Sierra League for the time being.

For the second time this season, the Tigers had little trouble with Wooster, but Douglas had some hiccups against the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

The Tigers trailed for three quarters before outscoring Galena 22-9 in the final period en route to their second win over the Grizzlies this season.

UP NEXT: Douglas (13-7, 5-2) turns around and takes on the Sierra League’s top team Friday night at home against Bishop Manogue (16-3, 7-0).

Douglas High boys basketball bests Wooster, falls to Galena

A 61-44 win over Wooster on Friday saw a number of Tigers get involved on the stat sheet.

Chris Thacker led the way with 15 points while Dougie Hostler and Christopher Smalley had 11 and 10.

Douglas had 12 offensive rebounds in the win and poked away 16 steals as a team.

Tuesday against Galena, the Douglas boys were in the mix until the final buzzer, losing 49-45.

Thacker and Smalley combined for 24 points while Cameron Swain added 10 points on his own.

Smalley ended his night with a double-double after pulling down 11 rebounds.

Dakota Jones led the team with four steals.

UP NEXT: Douglas (7-13, 3-4) will welcome the top team in the Sierra League to Minden on Friday as the Tigers look to take down Bishop Manogue (18-5, 7-0).

Douglas wrestling update

Douglas High wrestling will be back in action for the regional tournament Friday and Saturday at Bishop Manogue High School.

The Tigers will start their road to the state tournament at 3:15 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the semifinals and consolation quarterfinals will begin at 10 a.m.