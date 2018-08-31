Damonte gets by Douglas

Damonte Ranch handed the Douglas boys tennis team a 14-4 defeat on Thursday at Douglas High School.

Douglas coach Rod Smith said despite the loss, the Tigers played much better.

"Despite the lopsided score our team played much better tennis than the previous matches," Smith said. "We generally served more consistently and our boys seemed to be more comfortable playing high school tennis. Co-captain, Zach Unger, once again played quality tennis, although he needed to grind against Damonte's Garrett Scheid in the third round to come out on top. The doubles team of co-captain, Bryce Unger and Jame Jenks are learning how to win close matches. They had their first multi-win match, winning 6-4 and 7-6.

"Our number two doubles team posted their second set win of the season. Andrew Clutts and Hyrum Langkilde are only now starting to realize their potential."

Douglas plays Tuesday at Hug.

Tigers knock off Vikings

The Douglas volleyball team defeated South Lake Tahoe 25-21, 22-25, 25-17 and 25-18 on Wednesday night.

Hailey Hughes had a stellar night with 18 kills, a .455 hitting percentage, nine service points and two aces. Sierra Sullivan had 12 kills, a .529 hitting percentage, 10 service points and eight digs. Isabella Tomassi had seven kills, 12 digs and two aces. Emily Carr had nine kills. Fiona Mora had 26 assists and eight service points. Amanda Hone contributed 17 assists.

Douglas is 5-4 on the year. They play in the High Sierra Volleyball Invitational this weekend. The Tigers host Reno at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

DOUGLAS GIRLS TENNIS WINS

Douglas picked up its first win of the season, beating Damonte Rance 11-7 on a fairly windy day. Nikki Alexander, Natalie Alexander, and the team of Amanda Shaffer-Maggie Hutchings all had perfect 3-0 records on the day, while Maureen Brennan went 2-0, to account for all of the DHS scoring.