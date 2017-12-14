Damonte comeback catches Douglas

Once again, the Douglas and Damonte Ranch high school wrestling teams saw their dual meet come down to the final match.

This time, Ramon Alvarez-Martinez capitalized on a late lineup shuffle and won the 126-pound match for Damonte Ranch by a first-period fall to close out a 42-38 Sierra League victory at Randy Green Court.

Damonte Ranch (2-0 league) won six of the last seven matches, including forfeits at 220- and 285-pounds, to rally from a 32-6 deficit against Douglas (1-1 league, 6-4 overall) in a test between rivals that came into the night tied for first-place in the league standings.

The script was nearly identical last season when the Mustangs won the final four matches to pull out a come-from-behind 37-36 win at home in a dual meet that was decided by a tie-breaker.

Damonte Ranch trailed 42-32 when Mustangs coach Bumper Fleischman switched up his lineup at 120 and 126 matches. Freshman Kenedi Welker dropped down to the 120-pound weight class and picked up six forfeit points. Alvarez-Martinez, a fourth-place medalist at the region tournament back in February, moved up to the 126 match and pinned Max Smith in 41 seconds. Douglas opened with six wins in seven matches, four on pins and two others by major decision.

Andrew Williams and Shane Trivitt won their respective 132- and 138-pound bouts by fall and Byron Fair came back from an early deficit to register a 16-5 major decision at 145 pounds.

Recommended Stories For You

Chris Merritt charged to a takedown in the opening five seconds and went on to win his 160-pound match, 16-6. Merritt broke up a one-point battle with four points on a reversal and near fall in the final 35 seconds of the second period.

Chad Singer (170) and Blake Murray (182) followed with second-period pins as the Tigers extended their lead to 32-6. Singer pinned Damonte Ranch veteran Ben Garlock in 3:35.

Richie Garcia and Bryce Bell won their 195- and 113-pound matches to set the stage for the decisive final match.

Notes: Murray will wrestle today and Saturday at the Reno Tournament of Champions. A field that includes high school wrestlers representing 114 schools will compete at the Reno Events Center, followed by the TOC collegiate tournament on Sunday. … Douglas will host its own Carson Valley Lions Club Invitational next Friday and Saturday. … The Tigers' Genesis Torres wrestled as a JV and then sang the national anthem before the start of the varsity meet. … Fleischman, the current head coach at Damonte Ranch, was a three-time state champion with a 163-25 career record at Wooster High School in Reno between 1993-97 (he received All-America honors as a senior).