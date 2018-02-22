CVMS volleyball caps off season

The Carson Valley Middle School eighth grade volleyball team ended its season with a trip to semifinals of the recent Tah-Neva League Tournament in Carson City.

"This great group of girls worked hard until the end," coach Suzi Townsell said of the team, which went 4-3 over the second half of its season. "Their improvement was amazing and they learned how to become a team through adversity.

"We'd like to give a big thanks to the high school girls who volunteered their time assistant coaching: Kate Talia, Fiona Mora, Robyne Foster, and Olivia Johnson," she added.

In the sixth-seventh grade division, CVMS finished its season as the league tournament runner-up behind rival Pau-Wa-Lu. CVMS was 10-0 during the regular season and won its first two tournament matches against Alder Creek and Carson Middle School before losing a three-set match in the finals. CVMS also won the Optimist Tournament championship in January.

"This was an amazing group of girls," coach Kevin Huff said. "They were never satisfied with the way they played and kept pushing others to get better. They were all competitive and became a very close group. They were a pleasure to work with."

Huff extended gratitude to Joleen Votel and Leah Schemenauer from Douglas High School for mentoring the sixth and seventh grade team players.

Townsell, who serves as head coach of the Douglas High School volleyball program, extended her congratulations to the Pau-Wa-Lu Panthers, who won league tournament championships in both divisions.

"DT Volleyball is looking forward to CVMS and PWL incoming frosh girls enhancing its program! Go Tigers," she said in an email.