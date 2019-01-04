CVMS boys hoops teams win title

The Carson Valley Middle School sixth-seventh grade boys and eighth grade boys basketball teams both won the Tah-Neva League Tournament title on Dec. 8.

The eighth grade team entered the tournament with a 9-1 record and went on to win all three games in the event by at least 18 points to finish at 12-1. Garrett Campbell scored 23 points and J.C. Reid added seven points in the first game. In the semifinals, Reid scored 14 points and Andrew Albert, Gavin Davis, Grant Stephens, Kyle Lamb, and Aden Florey all added four points. In the championship game, Reid scored 21 points and Campbell added 13 points. The final points were scored by Wade Kuhlmann on his jump shot at the foul line which to give the team more than 51 points.

The sixth-seventh grade team entered the tournament with an 8-2 record and then won the event's three games to finish at 11-2. CVMS beat Sage Ridge 53-23, Eagle Valley 50-23 and PauWaLu in the championship game 35-26.

Season statistics were: Nathan Lewallen 20 points, Jett Lehman 49 points; Luke Main 23 points; Carter Beeker eight points; Reed Ward 29 points; Mateo Deleon 36 points; Daniel Ward 14 points; Caden Thacker 74 points; Gavin Kamper eight points; Dustin Campini 58 points; Junion Orozco nine points; Aaron Tekanski 10 points; Reese Torres 76 points; Israel Rodriguez 39 points; Trace Estes 22 points.

"The boys peaked at the right time during the season and played well together. They each contributed in all of the tournament games, and it was a pleasure to work with them," coach Kevin Huff said.