CVMS 6th-7th take second place

The Carson Valley Middle School sixth-seventh grade volleyball team finished an outstanding season by taking second in the Tah-Neva League.

The team went 8-1 with its only loss coming in a 3-2 defeat to Eagle Valley. The team didn't lose a game in the Optimist Tournament in February. The end of the season tournament was canceled due to weather. Douglas High's Joleen Votel and Leah Schemenauer worked with the team during the season.

Player stats included: Kylie Dorsey 17 points, Dulce Franco 14 points, Brenna Baugh 2 points, Claire Kuhlman 8 points, Taylor Dorsey 8 points, Giana Zinke 9 points, Skylyn Rasmussen 32 points, Ellie Gansberg 11 points, Audrie McGarry 15 points, Ellie Boggs 50 points, Alleah Weaver 29 points, Beth Gleason 22 points, Sophia Vido 20 points, Mackenzie Bohnet 18 points, Grace Plummer 13 points.