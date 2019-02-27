 CVMS 6th-7th take second place | RecordCourier.com

CVMS 6th-7th take second place

Staff Report
Coutresy

Carson Valley Middle School's sixth-seventh grade volleyball team front from left: Taylor Dorsey, Giana Zinke, Ellie Gansberg, Beth Gleason, Kylie Dorsey, Claire Kuhlman, Sophia Vido, Audrie McGarry. Back from left: Brenna Baugh, Ellie Boggs, Coach Joleen Votel, Alleah Weaver, Coach Kevin Huff, MacKenzie Bohnet, Coach Leah Schemenauer, Skylyn Rasmussen and Dulce Franco. Not pictured Grace Plummer.

The Carson Valley Middle School sixth-seventh grade volleyball team finished an outstanding season by taking second in the Tah-Neva League.

The team went 8-1 with its only loss coming in a 3-2 defeat to Eagle Valley. The team didn't lose a game in the Optimist Tournament in February. The end of the season tournament was canceled due to weather. Douglas High's Joleen Votel and Leah Schemenauer worked with the team during the season.

Player stats included: Kylie Dorsey 17 points, Dulce Franco 14 points, Brenna Baugh 2 points, Claire Kuhlman 8 points, Taylor Dorsey 8 points, Giana Zinke 9 points, Skylyn Rasmussen 32 points, Ellie Gansberg 11 points, Audrie McGarry 15 points, Ellie Boggs 50 points, Alleah Weaver 29 points, Beth Gleason 22 points, Sophia Vido 20 points, Mackenzie Bohnet 18 points, Grace Plummer 13 points.