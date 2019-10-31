Cross country runs at Sierra League meet

The Tigers’ cross country team had a number of top finishes Friday in Reno as the boys team took second place with 52 points, just five behind Galena, which won the team title with 47 points.

Matthew Kruse was the top finisher for Douglas, taking fifth place in his final Sierra League meet in a time of 18:10.

Cameron Battcher was right behind Kruse, crossing the line in seventh in 18:22.

Douglas had four more runners complete the race inside of the top 20 as Calvin Doerr took 11th in 18:49.

Soma Baligad, Jackson Davis and Cody Jackson finished consecutively taking 14th, 15th and 16th while Michael Magee was 19th in 19:10.

Jarom Langkilde, Dominic Jackson and David Christensen were the final Tiger boys to finish the meet.

For the Douglas girls, a fourth place team finish was led by Zoe Brown as she took sixth place in 22:29.

Douglas ended the afternoon with 71 team points while Damonte Ranch won the meet with 42.

Addison Gregory also finished in the top 10 for the Tigers, running a 23:37 for ninth place.

Akira Kondo (12th) and Leonna Hinnant (17th) were able to complete the race in under 25 minutes and finish top 20 for Douglas.

Sophia Maricich, Elena Zarnecki, Sofia DeLange, Addie Berger and Ashley Reger round out the Tiger girls runners.

UP NEXT: The top seven runners from both Carson and Douglas boys and girls teams advance to the 4A Northern Region meet Saturday, Nov. 2 in the same location — Rancho San Rafael Park.

Tarkanian still alive at regionals for Douglas girls tennis

Douglas’ Ava Tarkanian advanced to Thursday’s 4A Northern Region girls quarterfinal with a 6-3, 6-4 win Tuesday, setting up a showdown with the No. 2 seed, Melissa Zirkle of Galena, who has dropped one game in her first two matches.

Tarkanian will play at 1 p.m. Thursday with a chance to advance to the semifinals.

Amanda Shaffer had her regional tournament come to a close with a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Heather Petersen of McQueen. It was the rubber match between Shaffer and Petersen, who had split their two previous meetings earlier this season.

Maggie Hutchings and Taylor Reardon also saw their season come to a close in the secded round of the doubles bracket. The pairing ran into third-seeded Michaela Bruns and Olivia Etter of Galena in a 6-2, 6-1 loss.

Unger, Jenks advance through boys tennis singles opening round

Zach Unger advanced out of the opening round of the 4A Northern Region Tennis Championships Monday by default while his teammate, James Jenks, had little trouble dispatching his opponent 6-0, 6-0 to move on.

Both Unger and Jenks played Wednesday afternoon in the second round of the singles tournament.

In the doubles bracket, 11th-seed Liam Garrison and Joshua Herup took care of business with a 6-2, 6-4 win to move into second round play Wednesday.

The combo of James Coffindaffer and Jack Ratcliff saw their season come to a close in a 6-4, 6-0 loss.

Tyler Gunderson and Austin Sullivan also lost in the opening round to the seventh seed from Galena by a 6-1, 6-0 final.

Douglas High volleyball swipes season sweep of Carson

The Tigers hit the road Tuesday night and swept the Senators 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 to move to 22-10 on the year and 6-3 in Sierra League play.

Anna Bertolone led the way with 18 kills for Douglas while Mia Bertolone posted a team-high 19 assists.

Ciera Schinzing, Marin Collins, Jolene Votel and Mia Bertolone each had four kills in the win. Caitlyn Stephens added a team-best eight digs.

For a full recap see http://www.recordcourier.com/sports

UP NEXT: Douglas played host to Bishop Manogue (25-9, 8-1) Wednesday in its regular season finale, which was also Senior Night.

Tiger girls soccer rolls through Carson, bests Damonte Ranch

With three goals inside of the first 15 minutes, Douglas girls soccer rolled through Carson by a final of 7-0.

Kamryn Harper had two goals in the win for Douglas while Vaneza Diaz posted a goal and an assist.

Junior keeper Madelyn VonAhsen and freshman goalie Kylie Martin combined to post a shutout in net.

Douglas also had a 1-0 win over Damonte Ranch Saturday behind a goal from junior Kennedy Cole.

UP NEXT: Douglas (11-6-1, 6-2-1) will host Bishop Manogue (11-7, 7-2) Thursday night in the final game before the postseason.

Damonte Ranch slips past Douglas boys soccer

The Mustangs of Damonte Ranch picked up a 2-1 win over the Tiger boys soccer team Saturday afternoon.

With the loss, Douglas falls to 1-15-3 (1-7-2) this season with one remaining contest to go.

UP NEXT: The Tigers will head to Carson (9-6-4 5-2-2) to close out their season.