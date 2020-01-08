Cougars topple Tiger boys basketball despite late Douglas effort

Desperation mode nearly gave the Douglas High boys basketball team a shot at coming back to beat Spanish Springs Tuesday night.

In the end, the Cougars left Minden with a 43-36 win after holding the Tigers to 17 points through three quarters of play.

The loss is the fifth in a row for Douglas, which has struggled on the offensive end in all five of those losses.

“We need to do the little things on offense and we’re just not doing that,” said Douglas head coach Corey Thacker. “We just have to make it simple.”

Even with some struggles on the offensive side of the floor, the Tigers’ defense kept them in the contest the whole way.

The Tigers hit four buckets in the first half, posting nine points, but only trailed by 23-9 at the intermission.

Spanish Springs’ two leading scorers – Mason Whittaker and Cordell Stinson – entered the game with an average of 30 points per contest between the two.

Douglas held the duo to 21, limiting Whittaker to two points in the second half on his way to a team-high 13.

The third quarter saw a bit more of a spark for the Tigers as a mid-range jumper from Chris Thacker and a putback basket off the hands of Gage Hoyle kept Spanish Springs’ third quarter lead at 28-13.

Cameron Swain posted a couple of strong takes to the rim for baskets for the Tigers before a fiery finish left the Douglas crowd waiting to see a comeback.

Thacker started the blistering finish with a triple from the wing off an assist from Dougie Hostler to make it 42-26 Cougars late in the fourth quarter.

Hostler added a quick bucket off an offensive rebounded and assist from Christopher Smalley before the senior point guard found Thacker again on the wing for three.

Thacker’s final basket of the evening made it 42-31 Cougars with 47.8 seconds left to play.

Swain sank two free throws at the line and after Spanish Springs missed the front end of a one-and-one and the junior combo guard drained a corner 3-pointer to cut the game to two possessions, 42-36. Swain ended the night with a team-high 11 points.

However, that was as close as Douglas made the contest.

“We played in desperation. We have to come out ready to go,” said coach Thacker. “We’re getting better, but I think we’re too cautious right now.”

Turnovers allowed Douglas back into the contest as the Tigers forced 22 Cougar change of possessions, according to Thacker.

UP NEXT: Douglas (4-9) looks to get back on track when it opens Sierra League play Tuesday at home against Wooster (5-8).