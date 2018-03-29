Cougars tame Douglas, 6-1

Spanish Springs has stood as a premiere high school softball program in Nevada for at least the past decade.

Just consider that the Cougars have won 25 games or more in each of the last 10 seasons — highlighted by state championships in 2016, '10 and '08 — and they showed no signs of slowing down on Wednesday afternoon in a 6-1 win at Douglas in a showdown between Northern 4A conference leaders.

Aubrey Parks doubled and homered to support the five-hit pitching performance of Tyra Clary as Spanish Springs (4-0 conference, 8-0 overall) took over sole possession of first-place ahead of Douglas (5-1, 8-2) in the Northern 4A standings.

Clary, who earned Northern 4A Pitcher of the Year honors as a freshman in 2017, scattered five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Douglas scored its only run in the fourth inning when Haley Doughty hit a first-pitch, one-out home run over the left field fence to make it 5-1.

The Cougars answered in the top of the fifth when Parks hit a solo home run to left field.

Spanish Springs took a 2-0 lead on two unearned runs in the first inning. Parks doubled and scored on a Hunter Travers double to ignite a three-run fourth inning rally that gave the Cougars a 5-0 lead.

The Tigers threatened in the fifth and sixth innings. Bailey Walter doubled and Kettja Bennett singled to put runners at the corners with two outs in the fifth, however, Clary retired the side on an infield pop fly. In the sixth, Jasmine McNinch was hit by a pitch and Alyssa Smokey singled off the left field fence to put runners at the corners with one out, and again, Clary worked out of trouble with a strikeout and infield pop fly.

Amanda Hoffman pitched 2.2 shutout innings for Douglas in relief of Deztiny Vaughan. Hoffman, a senior, only allowed two base runners (walk and single). Vaughan allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits.

A bright spot defensively for Douglas came in the sixth inning when McNinch caught a sinking fly ball on her knees in right field and then doubled off a Spanish Springs runner with her throw to Bennett at first base.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again on April 19 at Spanish Springs. Meanwhile, the Tigers are set to play this weekend at the 34th annual Napa Easter Tournament, starting with games today against East Nicolaus, Calif. (11-1), Napa (3-1) and Taft (Lincoln City, Ore., 6-0).

Note: The Douglas junior varsity team will host the annual Nicole Snyder Tournament today and Saturday at Stodick Park in Gardnerville.