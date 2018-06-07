Corley Raper returning to nationals

Corley Raper is returning to the National High School Finals Rodeo, and this time the Douglas-Carson Rodeo Club senior has a handful of events to focus on.

Raper continued her successful 2017-18 season at the state finals, where she secured top-four finishes in goat tying, pole bending and barrel racing to qualify for nationals, which will be held July 15-21 in Rock Springs, Wyo. The Douglas High senior plans to move on and compete for the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo rodeo team.

The Nevada State Finals Rodeo was held on May 24-28 in Winnemucca, where the top four finishers in each event qualified for nationals, while the top 15 earned the right to compete at the Silver State International Rodeo on July 2-7 in Winnemucca.

Raper took third-place in goat tying, as she posted the fastest time of the short go (7.630 seconds) and the third fastest time of the first go (8.420). She also placed third in pole bending and fourth in barrel racing.

Raper went to nationals last year in barrel racing and in 2016 was the women's all-around champion at the Silver State International Rodeo.

Carson High senior Brynn Lehman qualified for nationals with a fourth-place finish in pole bending that was aided by her 20.919, the fastest time of the short go.

Cashlyn English and Lehman placed fourth and fifth respectively in breakaway roping. English finished with 189 total points and Lehman with 178.50.

Payson McGill finished ninth in breakaway roping and Raper ninth in girls cutting. Denver McGill finished 12th in goat tying, just ahead of Payson McGill in the 13th position and Lehman in 15th.

Denver McGill ended her regular season with a victory in breakaway roping at the Wells High School Rodeo on May 12.

The Carson-Douglas Rodeo Club is composed of 17 high school and junior high students from the Carson, Douglas and surrounding areas.