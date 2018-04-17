Conference leading Reno tops Douglas

Brent Thomas pitched one-hit ball for the Reno Huskies in their 11-0 Northern 4A baseball win at Douglas on Saturday.

The Huskies collected 14 hits in a game that was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule at Tiger Field.

Blake Murray accounted for the Tigers' only hit against Thomas, a senior right-hander, as Reno completed a sweep of the two-game series.

The Huskies, who won the series opener on Thursday, 16-0, scored four runs in the first inning then added three more runs in the third to take control of the game.

Reno (11-1 conference, 18-3 overall) increased its lead on top of the standings to three games. Douglas (5-7, 7-10) remained in ninth-place, one game behind Carson and two games out of the No. 6 spot (eight will qualify for the region tournament in May).

The Tigers return home to play Bishop Manogue on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. and then host Damonte Ranch for an 11 a.m. double header on Saturday.