Conference-leading Huskies top Tigers

Reno completed a sweep of the two-game series on Saturday with an 11-0 win against Douglas in Minden.

The Douglas Tigers had a promising start on Thursday afternoon when Andrew Rangel singled to lead off the game and Ayden Murphy doubled in the first inning.

Reno pitcher Mickey Coyne came up with a clutch strikeout to end the rally, however, and then helped his own cause in the bottom half of the inning when he slammed a three-run homer to put the Huskies on track to a 16-0 Northern 4A victory at Zunini Field.

The game was called after three innings due to the 15-run mercy rule as Reno (10-1 league, 18-3 overall) extended its win streak to five straight games and remained alone on top of the conference standings.

The Huskies have reigned as region tournament champions five of the last six years and their three losses this season have been decided by a combined four runs. Two of those losses have come against Southern California opponents and the other against Bishop Manogue.

Douglas (5-6, 7-9) collected four hits, including doubles by Sean Dunkelman and Murphy.

The Huskies scored seven runs in the first inning then added five runs in the second. David Ruiz doubled to lead off Reno's first inning rally, Garrett Damico reached on a bunt single and Coyne followed with a three-run homer to right field as the Huskies vaulted to a 3-0 lead. Sawyer Jaksick hit a three-run homer in the second inning to make it 10-0.

Coyne, a senior left-hander, pitched four-hit ball over three innings, struck out four and walked none.

The Tigers host Bishop Manogue on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.