Community sports: Zogorski wins Genoa Lakes Ladies’ President Cup tourney

The annual Genoa Lakes Ladies’ Golf Club President’s Cup tournament took place Aug. 6-8 at the Genoa Lakes Golf Club Ranch and Lake courses. Twenty-nine members competed in the two-day, net tournament. Kathryn Zogorski won the tournament with a net score of 133. Second place honors went to Jo Hudson with a score of 136.

Other top scorers in the tournament were: third place was Kathy Emanuel; fourth place was Barb Wilson; fifth place was Terri Ianiro; sixth place was Louise Bell; seventh place was Dede Nieto; eighth place was Nancy Jackson; ninth place was Linda Thompson.

Membership in the Genoa Lakes Ladies’ Golf Club is open to women golfers age 18 and over. For information, contact Sondi Goldstone, club president, at 415-794-8785, or genoaladiesgolf@gmail.com.

Ayako’s Dance meet, greet Aug. 28

There will be a “meet and greet” from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Ayako’s Dance Studio, 2045 California St., Carson City. Come and visit the facility and talk to the instructors about classes for your child. The instructors will answer questions regarding class placement and styles of dance offered. The dance season begins Sept. 3, so register now. Sign up for classes at the meet and greet and get a $5 discount off the registration fee and get the discount if paid online or mailed before Sept. 3. Better yet, come and talk with the instructors on Aug. 28 and enjoy informative conversation and cooling refreshments. For information, call 775-883-2623 or 775-882-2916 or e-mail tu2teacher@sbcglobal.net. Visit http://www.ayakosdancestudio.com.

