Collins sparks Tigers past Colts

Andrew Collins poured in a career-high 28 points and the Douglas Tigers had 13 players score overall on their way to a 74-56 Sierra League boys basketball victory against Wooster on Tuesday night in Reno.

Douglas (4-5 league, 6-12 overall) used a big third quarter to pull away to their second straight league win and within one game of third-place Galena in the Sierra playoff race. Galena dropped a 58-50 verdict to league-leading Bishop Manogue on Tuesday.

The Tigers return to Reno tonight for a key matchup against third-place Galena. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Wooster (0-9, 1-17) jumped out front, 7-0, to start the game, only to see Douglas rally to grab a 15-11 lead at the end of one quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a 37-27 advantage at halftime and then broke the game wide open by outscoring the Colts 27-11 in the third quarter.

Collins shot 12-for-20 from the field and added seven rebounds to go with six steals. The 6-foot-3 junior forward has scored 58 points in three games against Sierra League opponents.

Austin Clutts and Jason Gray scored seven points each for the Tigers, while Matt Hanifan and Ian Ozolins added five each.

FROSH

Douglas posted a 54-38 over Wooster at home on Tuesday. J.P. McNamara lead the Tigers with 13 points and Donovan Gransberry with 12. Kole Karwoski also scored 7, Hunter Hughes 4, Brady Dufloth 4, Dylan Lee 4, Tyler Rudd 4 and Brendyn Hoag 3.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Douglas was a 68-42 winner at home against Wooster.