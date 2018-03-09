Collins receives all-league honor

Andrew Collins carried the Douglas High boys basketball team offensively during a stretch in January, and in the process, jumped all the way to first-team recognition on the recently announced all-Sierra League list.

Collins, a 6-foot-3 junior forward, received recognition from coaches along with teammates Josh Carillo and Ian Ozolins, both second-team selections, and honorable mention pick Jason Gray. All were key contributors for Douglas (8-18 overall, 5-9 league).

"It's just a good honor for those kids to get recognized from other coaches for how hard they're working and what they do for our team," said Corey Thacker, who just concluded his 11th season as head coach at Douglas.

Collins finished as the team's second leading scorer with an 8.5 point per game average. He also averaged 4.3 rebounds.

That hot hand came during the Tigers' first round of Sierra League play in January when he scored 98 points in five straight games, highlighted by 28 points against Wooster (74-56 win), 18 against Galena (65-35 loss) and 22 against Carson (63-51 win).

"Andrew wasn't on the radar at the beginning of the year," Thacker said of Collins. "He was very aggressive and did a good job. I thought he was unselfish, but he wanted to score.

Recommended Stories For You

"He had a great game against Galena (and Sierra League Player of the Year Moses Wood), I mean he had half of our points before he got in foul trouble and that's when he stopped scoring. But before that, we were right with them at their place."

Opposing defenses, however, began to change their defensive game plans during the league's second go-round.

"They realized he was a good scorer and they started guarding him a little different," Thacker said. "Toward the end of the year, he started to make adjustments again." The coach added that Collins took a team-high 21 charges (Ozolins took 19).

"Andrew was a defensive presence throughout the season," Thacker said.

Ozolins, a 6-4 senior post player, and Carillo, a 6-1 junior point guard, played important roles for the Tigers. Ozolins led the team in scoring with an 8.8 point average.

"Ian did a real good job," Thacker said. "He was a guy who was physical inside. He did a great job on defense, he had to guard some of those bigger posts and get rebounds for us, and he was one of our consistent scorers throughout the year."

Carillo averaged 4.1 points and led the team in assists with 38 in 22 games (five in a 57-50 loss at Damonte Ranch). Carrillo saw extensive playing time last year as a shooting guard, however, he switched in 2017-18 to fill a need at point guard.

"Josh was a guy who was out of position," Thacker said. "He had to make some sacrifices for the team to do that and he did a good job. For him to get second-team playing point guard, I was very proud of what he did."

Gray, a 6-5 junior, also received honorable mention recognition. Gray averaged 6.5 points.

"Jason was one of our hardest workers," Thacker said of Gray. "He shoots the ball well, he's really working on improving the speed of his shot to get it off a little bit sooner, he even played point for us at times. He will play a wing for us next year. It's going to be fun to see him come along because he's going to work in the offseason and make himself better."