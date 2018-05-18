Coleville softball team qualifies for 1A state

A difficult test awaits the Coleville Wolves on Thursday when they are scheduled to open at the NIAA 1A State Softball Tournament in Reno.

Coleville (17-5 overall), the North's No. 2 seed, opens with a 2 p.m. game against the South's top seed and five-time defending state champion Pahranagat Valley at North Valleys High School.

Wells, which won the Northern region championship on its home field this past weekend, will face Indian Springs in the other first-round contest.

Wells (20-2) defeated Coleville for the region title on Saturday, 12-0. The Wolves earned their state berth with back-to-back wins, 9-8 over Carlin on Friday and a 14-11 win over rival Smith Valley on Saturday.

Pahranagat Valley has come out of the loser's bracket to sweep past Wells in the state tournament finals each of the last two years.

SIERRA LUTHERAN BASEBALL

Sierra Lutheran was eliminated, 14-6, by Virginia City on Saturday during the Northern 1A Region Baseball Tournament at Wells High School.

"While we did not reach our goal of making state this year, we are proud of the way our guys competed," Sierra Lutheran assistant coach Brandon Neal said. "There was never a game we felt was out of reach, and we always kept fighting no matter what. It was not a team effort, but a family effort."

The Falcons are losing three players to graduation — Seth Houghton, Michael Davis and Austin Stone.

Virginia City went up 8-3 in the fourth inning. Sierra Lutheran closed to 8-6 in the fifth, however, the Muckers pulled away with six unanswered runs.

Rocky DiMartino went 4-for-4 and Alex Bernhard went 2-for-4 with two RBI to lead Sierra Lutheran offensively.