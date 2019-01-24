Douglas wrestling edged by Carson

The Douglas High wrestling team, especially Chad Singer, did everything it could to build a big enough lead against Carson to secure an outright Sierra League title.

Douglas had built a 39-24 lead, but the Senators still had three of their best wrestlers going in the final three matches in Izayah Pando at 152 pounds, Alex Wells at 160 and Cole Ashton at 171. All three of those CHS wrestlers won by pin to help the Senators come back for a 42-39 win on Wednesday at Carson High's Morse Burley Gym. As a result, Carson earned a share of the league title as both Douglas and CHS finished 4-1 in league.

"Always to the last match," said Douglas assistant head coach Dart Johnson about the rivalry contest going down to the wire. "Chad had a great match. We had a bunch of kids that had great matches. Carson just came out on top tonight."

The match began with a bang as the first contest featured two of the state's best wrestlers in Carson's David Remer and the Tigers Chad Singer at 195.

Remer led 4-0 early in the second period but then Singer turned the match around, building an 8-4 lead late in the final period. Remer did everything he could to avoid a pin and save three points but Singer won by pin — with one second left in the match. "He wrestled a great match," said Redwine about Singer.

The Tigers' Gabriel Foster followed with a win by pin at 220 and then Sawyer Gonzalez beat Kenneth Bogle 3-0 at heavyweight to give Douglas a 15-6 lead.

Luis Mayoral won by pin at 120 and Max Harris won by pin at 132 to pull CHS to within 27-24. Douglas went back up 39-24 when Byron Fair won by pin at 145.

Both Carson and Douglas are confident teams heading into the zone championships to be held on February 1 and 2 at Hug. "I'm confident with this team," Johnson said. "They gave us a good standard of what we need to work on for regionals. I was pleased with the kids effort."

Redwine said he has a goal for a large number of his wrestlers to qualify for state. "I'm hoping six, seven qualifiers," said Redwine about how many of his wrestlers he thinks can make it to state. "That might be wishful thinking, but that's what we're hoping for."

As far as Wednesday, Redwine summed up the night by saying, "that was fun."