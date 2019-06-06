Carson Valley Soccer Club tryouts

The Carson Valley Soccer Club has scheduled its upcoming tryouts. All of the tryouts will be held at Carson Valley Middle School.

The Avalanche, date of birth 2008, The Heat, date of birth 2006-2007, and the Blaze, date of birth 2003-2004, will hold tryouts from 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 17 and 18.

The Wolfpack, date of birth 2006, and a new team being formed, date of birth 2009-2010, will hold tryouts from 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 19 and 20.

For more information, contact carsonvalleysoccer@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook page.

AYSO signups

Carson Valley American Youth Soccer Organization will hold signups for the fall season at the following times. All of the signups will be held at the Douglas County Community Center:

Noon to 3 p.m. June 15 at the CVMC room; and 5 to 7;30 p.m. June 18 and June 20 in the ceramics room.