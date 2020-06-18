Carson Valley Soccer Club marks Robles as next Director of Coaching

Andrew Robles

Courtesy Andrew Robles

Carson Valley Soccer Club made it official Monday, announcing Douglas High varsity soccer coach Andrew Robles as the new director of coaching for the 2020-21 season.

For Robles, the opportunity allows the him to continue piecing together a development soccer community outside of Reno or Sacramento.

Robles also serves as a community pro trainer for Reno 1868 FC along with being an Olympic development coach, but the Carson Valley Soccer Club gives him a chance at continuing to grow soccer talent in the prep scene.

“Creating opportunities for kids in this area that I was blessed to be placed in,” said Robles. “I know too much about this sport and how things go, … and it’s good now to really be in a position to help them out from beginning to end.”

Taking on an even bigger coaching role in the greater Carson/Gardnerville/Minden area didn’t phase Robles, who also coaches through his own clinics as the owner and founder of Let’s Kick It.

“If I’m their end goal of where they want to be at,” said Robles, referring to the varsity team at Douglas High, “I can step in at the beginning stages and kind of give them the cheat sheet to prepare them in the long haul.”

The 29-year-old former professional player has already outlined his pathway for players interested in climbing the ranks in their respective soccer careers – from youth through high school and college prep.

“The main goal is teaching these kids to play a system and the same way we play at the high school,” Robles said. “It’s a big deal for this community.”

Though athletic camps are finding new ways to compete safely during a pandemic, Robles said he’s also looking out for new ways to adjust to changing health and safety requirement.

Even with health and safety challenges, Robles’ passion to continue growing the soccer community is obvious to anyone who interacts with the ambitious former pro.