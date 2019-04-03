Carson Valley Men’s memberships available

Memberships are now available for the 2019 season for the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club. Applications may be obtained at the Carson Valley Golf Course Pro Shop located at 1027 Riverview Drive in Gardnerville.

The club has scheduled weekly tournaments primarily on Sunday mornings. The membership fee is $50 which includes NNGA membership for 2019 and a Basque dinner at the County Club Restaurant following the final golf tournament in November. The Men's Club has a variety of tournaments which include individual stroke play, Stableford, team best ball, scrambles, Chapman, a club championship, a President's Cup and many more which make it an enjoyable season.

Call 775-265-3181 for information. All tournaments are separated into flights and are handicapped giving players an equal chance to win. The 2019 golf tournament season has already started so submit your application soon.

Carson Valley Men hold first event

The Carson Valley Men's Golf Club held its first tournament for 2019 on March 24. The format was four-man teams with two best balls on each hole.

The winning team was Mike Davis, Donald Dick, Augie Martinez and Matt Budjako with a net score of 129. They were followed by the teams of Jim Arens, Jim Pillsbury, Garry Sparks and Lee Wallis in second place with 130, Dan Essary, Frank Ramirez, Brick Ludington and Matthew Cox in third place with 132 and Chris Willington, David Wittman, Neil Notley and Brian Smithwick in fourth place with 135.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Bob Buker on Hole No. 1 and Mike Davis on Hole No. 17.

Carson Valley Women to hold cocktail party

A cocktail party will be held Thursday to welcome all women golfers who have joined the CVWC and the G-9 ladies. The festivities begin at 4:30 at the CVGC, with drinks and appetizers, and will go until 6 p.m.

Carson Valley Women"s Golf Club began the year on Tuesday. There's still time to join if interested. The G-9 Ladies, who play Thursday afternoons, a nine hole session, begin play Thursday, April 11. If interested and haven't yet joined, please contact the pro shop at 775-265-3181 or drop by the course.

CV Men hold second tournament

The Carson Valley Men's Golf Club held its second tournament of the year on Sunday. The format was four man blind draw team teams with three best balls on each hole.

The winning team was Matt Budjako, Frank Ramirez, Bob Buker and Larry Rutledge with a net score of 204. They were followed by the teams of Augie Martinez, Mike Davis, Garry Sparks and Larry Lockwood in second place with 210, Nick Sutter, Dan Mahoney, Charles Poe and Neil Notely in third place with 215 and Sandy Martin, Dave Taylor, Kevin Schaper and Bob Walsilchuck in fourth place with 218.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Nick Sutter on Hole No. 14, Melvin Ness on Hole No. 17 and David Wittman on Hole No. 18.