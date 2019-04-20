Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club Tournament results

The annual Carson Valley Men's Golf Club Masters two day individual stroke play tournament was held on April 7 and 14 and was won in a tie between Nick Sutter and Sandy Martin with net scores of 144.

The runner ups were Chris Willing with 147, Paul Lockwood with 149, Marc Menezes with 150, Augie Martinez with 156, Bill King with 157 and Charles Poe with 158. The closest to the pin was awarded to Fred Coons on Hole No. 1, Augie Martinez on Hole No. 17 and Gary Carsten on Hole No. 18.