Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club holds 4-man team blind draw tourney

Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club results

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held a four-man team blind draw tournament on Sunday with the three best balls scored on each hole.

The team of Neil Notley, Roger Hala, Kevin Schaper and Paul Lockwood won with a net score of 208.

Second place was taken by the team of Fred Coons, Brick Ludington, David Thorne and John Pearson with a net score of 211.

The team of Dan Essary, Augie Martinez, Larry Rutledge and Robert Van Nort came in third with a net score of 212.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Van Nort on Hole #1, Charles Poe on Hole #17 and Martinez on Hole #18.

Fall Harvest Golf Classic to benefit Dayton Food Pantry

The inaugural Fall Harvest Golf Classic tournament takes place Oct. 19 at the Dayton Valley Golf Course. Hosted by Js’ Old Town Bistro and Duncan Golf Management, all proceeds benefit the Dayton Food Pantry, part of the Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties.

The Dayton Food Pantry provides food to more than 500 people a month, more than half of which are children and seniors. The pantry also provides weekend meals to more than 200 school children through its Backpack Program.

The four-person scramble begins with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. The $120 entry fee includes a light breakfast, lunch and a tournament hat. Prizes for both net and gross scores will be awarded. Golfers can also purchase a special package of mulligans, drink tokens and raffle tickets.

Signup forms are available at Js’ Old Town Bistro in Dayton, the Dayton Valley Golf Course, Community Roots in Dayton and the Cracker Box in Carson City. Sponsorship packages, including hole sponsorships are also available.

For sponsorship packages, contact executive director Wendy Madson at 775-250-7884 or roots@healthycomm.org.

For information regarding the tournament, contact Jim Kepler or Rick Vaughn at Dayton Valley Golf Club at 775-246-7888, ext. 9.