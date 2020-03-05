Carson Valley Men’s Club to start season soon

Memberships are now available for the Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club 2020 season.

Applications may be obtained and submitted at the Carson Valley Golf Course Pro Shop located at 1027 Riverview Drive in Gardnerville.

The club has scheduled 33 weekly tournaments primarily on Sunday mornings. The membership fee is $50 which includes NNGA membership for 2020 and a Basque dinner at the County Club Restaurant following the final golf tournament in November.

The Men’s Club has a variety of tournaments which include individual stroke play, Stableford, scrambles, 2-and 4-man team events, a club championship, a President’s Cup and many more which make it an enjoyable season.

Call (775) 265-3181 for additional information. All tournaments are separated into flights and are handicapped giving players an equal chance to win. The Men’s Club tournament season will start on March 22.

Eagle Valley Women’s Golf Club to start April 22

The Eagle Valley Women’s Golf Club would like to invite any interested women to join them in their 44th season of play. Opening day is April 22. Tee time 9 a.m., continental breakfast 7:30 a.m.

The club plays on Wednesday mornings from April until mid-October. All women golfers, of any age, or skill level would enjoy this morning round. It is a wonderful way to meet women from the area who share a similar enthusiasm for the sport. EVWGC plays both of the Eagle Valley courses. The East Course is a wide open course, relatively flat, with some challenges that may not be apparent at first look. Wild horses are frequently seen on mountain ridges. The West Course is a formidable course, climbing in elevation, with views of the surrounding area, and mountains. Both courses are beautiful and play very differently.

The Eaglets is a weekly women’s group that plays Thursday afternoons beginning April 23 at 4 p.m. The season ends in October. This is for women who are working, may not have the time for a full round during the day, or would rather play a quick nine holes in the afternoon.

Applications for the EVWGC are at the golf course. Ask at the pro shop for exact location.