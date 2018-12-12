Carson Valley Girls Softball to begin sign-ups

Online registration for the Carson Valley Girls Softball Association will begin on Saturday and will run through Jan. 11. Those interested can register at carsonvalleyfastpitch.com. Ages 4-14 are eligible. A $10 family discount will be offered.

Sign-ups also will be held at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, across from Lampe Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 and noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 26.

Returning players who sign up at those times who bring a new player will receive a $20 discount. The new player will receive a $20 discount as well. Birth certificates are needed at registration and can be uploaded for those registering online.

Fees are $90 for ages 4-6 and $120 for ages 7 and up. Six-year-olds who want to play in the 8 and under division will pay $120, but the fee will be reduced to $90 if they're placed in the 6 and under division.

Divisions will be 6 and under, 8 and under, 10 and under and 11-14. Ages will be determined as of Dec. 31. For information contact Patti Snyder, 775-265-6447 or pattisnyder@aol.com or Joe Conti, 775-671-1241 or contij0626@yahoo.com.