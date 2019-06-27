Carson Valley Fastpitch hosting board elections

Carson Valley Fastpitch will be holding elections for board positions at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, across from Lampe Park.

Anyone interested in filling a board position must submit a letter of intent so that it is received no later than July 20.

Mailing address is Carson Valley Fastpitch, P.O. Box 2142, Minden, NV 89423. Letters may also be emailed to pattisnyder88@aol.com.

Applicants will then be contacted to schedule an interview at the Aug. 5 meeting.

Attendance is mandatory. For information, Patti Snyder at 775-265-6447.

CVWG results

Results from the Carson Valley Women’s Golf Club’s Tee to Green — Low Net Over the Field event held June 18:

1. Sue Carsten-53; 2. Diane Van Nort-54; 3. Virginia Irlikis-57; 4. Gwynn Guiette-59; 5. Margie Stephens-60; 6. Jan Nolan-62.

Charity weekend starts Friday

The ninth annual Mike Tice Annual Charity Weekend “For the Kids” will be held Friday through Sunday at the Carson Valley Inn and Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

An event featuring music, food and a brewfest will be held from 4:45 to 9 p.m. Friday. VIP early access costs 45 and general admission is $25.

Uncle Kracker will be featured in concert on Saturday. Tickets start at $39. Both the Friday event and Uncle Kracker concert will be held at TJ’s Corral.

The Mike Tice Charity Golf Tournament will be held Sunday.

For information visit http://www.miketiceforthekids.com or call 775-882-8820.

Tice is a retired NFL coach who was the offensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders. He served as the Minnesota Vikings head coach from 2002 to 2005.

