Carson Valley eighth graders win Tah Neva Championships

The eighth grade boys cross country team won the Tah-Neva League Championship this past Friday.

The race took place at Kahle Park Trail. With the win the team received a trophy, the first ever received by Pau Wa Lu in the history of the 50-year old meet and in the 25 years of the school’s existence.

The boys had runners placing in the top ten at every meet and placed first as a team at almost every meet as well.

Carson Valley Middle School completes basketball season

The sixth and seventh grade girls completed their basketball season Oct, 12th, winning their second Tah-Neva Championship. Their league record was 9-1 while they finished the season with a 12-1 record.

They won all three tournament games and defeated Carson Middle School in the final game.

“We were so impressed with how much this team improved defensively throughout the season and how well they worked together, as well as their improvement each game,” said coaches

Jason Carter and Kevin Huff. “They were all very coachable, and with all of their hard work, they deserved to win the league championship!”

Dulce Franco led the team with 104 points over the course of the season. Ellie Boggs was second on the team with 69 points while Ashlyn Greenfield posted 60 points.

Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge hold annual soccer shoot

Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge No. 2670 held its annual Soccer Shoot at Lampe Park on September 7 with youth soccer players ages 5-15.

Top winners in the competition included, front row from the right, Amy Van Wagenen, Sierra Walker, Emma Ledward, Sophia Kaftan, Daysha Shepherd, Madison Frueh, Savannah McKellar, Ryan Austin, Cash Austin, Arlen Rose, Bryce Townsend; back row, Charlee Park, Madison Litka, Cheyenne Williams, Osvaldo Castillo, Noah Smit, Efrain Telles Roblez, Keely Qualls, Haley Smit, Brysen Walston, Samuel Gaskell, Dylan Prater. Not pictured, William Martin, Anthony Aguilar, Luis Rodridge, Dawson Dickey, Taylor Bertucci.