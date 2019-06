Carson Valley Days 5K results

Results from the Carson Valley Days 5K. The youngest participant was 7 and the oldest was 80. Fifty-nine participants crossed the finish line.

NAME AGE GROUP TIME PLACE

Colin Hatcher Male 8 & Under 29:38.7 1

Emmett Hatcher 33:09.1 2

Khloe Cook Female 8 & Under35:12.5 1

Dominic Jackson Male 9-12 20:51.2 1

Joel Nord 23:56.0 2

Dallin Maidlow 24:26.0 3

Graycee Rollins Female 9-12 24:39.9 1

Soma Baligad Male 13-17 17:33.5 1

Cameron Battcher 19:46.5 2

Cody Jackson 20:03.3 3

Gervin Ramos Male 18-29 25:16.2 1

Nick Solano 26:25.8 2

America Ortiz Female 18-29 26:07.6 1

Joana Perez 31:02.9 2

Jessica Vogts 37:25.2 3

John Hatcher Male 30-39 20:35.7 1

Gennady Stolyarov 23:19.2 2

Amber Walling Female 30-39 24:56.9 1

Melissa Hoffman 27:37.0 2

Janiva Corso 30:31.9 3

Jeff Prater Male 40-49 25:10.1 1

William Walker 25:39.2 2

Bradley Johnson 26:11.1 3

Christy Pisciotta Female 40-49 33:53.2 1

Isaias Larios 41:32.1 2

Carmen Bohannon 41:43.4 3

John Keast Male 50-59 52:42.7 1

Patricia Vo Female 50-59 37:51.9 1

Kimberly Ranalla 42:12.9 2

Kristie Mazza 48:05.2 3

Darrel Armuth Male 60+ 24:11.5 1

Carey Kangas 28:14.6 2

Alan Larios 31:59.6 3

Christina Magoni Female 60+ 37:32.9 1

Betsey Williams 49:20.1 2