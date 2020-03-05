Carson Valley Active 20-30 sponsors scholarships

The 16th Annual Molly Youth Award nominations are available at http://www.mefiyi.org or e-mail mollyawardsdc@gmail.com to receive an application.

The Molly Youth Awards honor Douglas County students ages 9-18 for their combined excellence in athletics, extra-curricular activities, academics, and community service.

The Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club No. 85 is sponsoring three $1,000 scholarships that will be given to graduating Senior Molly Award Winners.

Molly Award Application-Nomination deadline is 11:59 p.m. April 10.

Let’s Kick It camps

Douglas High varsity girls soccer coach Andrew Robles hosted his Let’s Kick It Winter Development League over the weekend with both high school age-level for the girls and a youth camp for boys.

Along with his Let’s Kick It Camps, Robles has also joined forces with Reno 1868 FC to help grow the 1868 FC brand in Northern Nevada.

Starting March 13, Robles will be hosting a Spring Development League every Friday for elementary school (2nd – 3rd and 4th – 5th), middle school (6th – 8th) and high school age leagues.

Robles said he had players from Douglas, Carson, Dayton, Tahoe and Reno take part in his Winter Development League and wanted to thank the staff of Sierra Lutheran High School for allowing him to host his camps at their facilities.