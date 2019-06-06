Carson High, Douglas High baseball players named to all-region first team
2019 Northern 4A All-Region Selections
Player of the Year:
Rylan Charles Jr. Bishop Manogue High School
Offensive Player of the Year:
Everett Williams Jr Damonte Ranch High School
Pitcher of the Year:
Caedon Kottinger: Jr. Reno High School
Defensive Player of the Year
Gunner Gouldsmith Jr. Reno High School
Jack Masterson Sr. Bishop Manogue High School
Coach of the Year
Don Amaral Douglas High School
1st Team All-Region Selections
Player Position Yr. School
Brian Baker Pitcher Sr. Galena High School
John Barry Pitcher Sr. Reno High School
Trevor French Pitcher Sr. Spanish Springs High School
Tyler Hopper Pitcher Sr. Damonte Ranch High School
Jack Weise Pitcher Sr. Bishop Manogue High School
Ryan Brennan OF Sr. Spanish Springs High School
Aiden Elliott OF Sr. Galena High School
Zach Foster OF Jr. McQueen High School
Sean Pauly OF Jr. Galena High School
Donovan Ratfield OF Jr. Wooster High School
Paul Vossen OF Sr. Bishop Manogue High School
Ryan Hess 1B Sr. Reno High School
Casey Martensen 1B Soph. Carson High School
Cade Grogan 2B Sr. Reno High School
Nate Miller 3B Sr. Spanish Springs High School
Josh Rolling SS Sr. Bishop Manogue High School
Calvin Bailey C Sr. Bishop Manogue High School
Cole Demosthenes Relief Pitcher Sr. Galena High School
Skyler Hales Relief Pitcher Jr. Reno High School
Hunter Dudley DH Sr. Spanish Springs High School
Carson Smith DH Soph. Damonte Ranch High School
Andrew Rangel UTL Sr. Douglas High School
2nd Team All-Region Selections
Player Position Yr. School
Connor Culp Pitcher Sr. Spanish Springs High School
Ty Demosthenes Pitcher Jr. Galena High School
Elijah Hinojosa Pitcher Sr. Douglas High School
Robert Snelling Pitcher Fr. McQueen High School
August Souza Pitcher Sr. Reno High School
Jace Avina OF Soph. Spanish Springs High School
Preston Brook OF Sr. Reed High School
John Kane OF Sr. Reno High School
Tyler Newcomb OF Sr. Damonte Ranch High School
Drew Scolari OF Soph. Bishop Manogue High School
Ben Olsen 1B Jr. Damonte Ranch High School
Lucas Bain 2B Jr. Galena High School
P.J. Gilbert 2B Soph. McQueen High School
Ayden Murphy 3B Sr. Douglas High School
Isaac Tecson 3B Sr. Reed High School
Scott Cameron SS Sr. Reed High School
Kayle Good SS Sr. Carson City High School
Nick Myers C Sr. Galena High School
Lane Oliphant C Jr. Reno High School
Colby Durski Relief Pitcher Jr. Spanish Springs High School
Seth McGrath Relief Pitcher So. Bishop Manogue High School
Garritt Benavidez UTL Jr. Carson City High School
Chris Thacker UTL So. Douglas High School
Honorable Mention All-Region Selections
Player Position Yr. School
Jacob Bercovich Pitcher Jr. Damonte Ranch High School
Casey Burfield Pitcher Jr. Reed High School
Aiden Vestbie Pitcher Jr. McQueen High School
Zac Davies Pitcher Jr. Spanish Springs High School
Michael Doerr OF Sr. Spanish Springs High School
Coleman Schmidt OF Jr. Reno High School
Kyle Fermoile OF Jr. Reno High School
Dylan Husted 1B Sr. Reed High School
Steyr Brinkley 1B Jr. McQueen High School
Garret Damico 3B Sr. Reno High School
Zach Rigdon SS Sr. Damonte Ranch High School
Reece Scolari SS Sr. Galena High School
Danny Obrien SS Soph. Wooster High School
Kenny Allan C Sr. McQueen High School
Nate Guidara C Sr. Damonte Ranch High School
Anthony Lynch C Sr. Bishop Manogue High School
Greg Oltman C Sr. Reed High School
Elijah Lyon C Jr. Douglas High School
Max Fontain Relief Pitcher Jr. Carson City High School
Justin Nussbaumer Relief Pitcher Soph. Carson City High School
Quin Tremaine Relief Pitcher Sr. Reed High School
Carson High sophomore Casey Martensen had a breakout season for the Senator baseball team while Douglas High’s Andrew Rangel’s versatility helped lead the Tigers. The two were named to the all-Northern 4A Region first team.
Martensen was named to the first team as a first baseman after a season in which he hit .430 (32-for-96) with 25 RBI. Rangel also had an outstanding season offensively and as a pitcher and for that he was named to the first team as a utility player. Rangel hit .458 and also finished with a 3-1 record and a 3.16 earned run average on the mound.
Named to the all-region second team were Carson’s Kahle Good and Garritt Benevidez and the Tigers Eli Hinojosa, Ayden Murphy and Chris Thacker.
Good was named to the second team as a shortstop after hitting well over .300 during league play. Benevidez was also a valuable player for CHS as a hitter and pitcher and was named to the second team as a utility player.
Murphy was a second team choice at third base after hitting .348 for the Tigers. Thacker was named to the second team as a pitcher after an outstanding season in which he posted a 2-0 record with a 0.90 E.R.A. with 37 strikeouts in 31 innings.
Hinojosa also made the second team as a pitcher with 55 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings.
Named as all-region honorable mention choices were Carson’s Max Fontaine and Justin Nussbaumer and the Tigers’ Eli Lyons.