Carr sparks Douglas in victory over South Tahoe

Hannah Carr scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the first half to set the tone for the Douglas High girls basketball team in its 56-17 victory at home against South Tahoe on Thursday night.

Douglas (3-3 overall, 1-1 Sierra League) led 15-5 after one quarter and 32-13 at halftime during the non-league contest against South Tahoe (0-5) at Randy Green Court. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

Offensively, the Tigers succeeded in making the extra pass and finding an open shooter, which resulted in 13 assists as a team, led by Alexa Moss and Hailey Hughes with three each.

Douglas also grabbed 37 rebounds as a team, 21 on the offensive end. Ashlynn Campbell and Madison Smalley collected six and five offensive rebounds respectively.

Carr, a 5-foot-11 junior, opened the scoring one minute into the game when she dropped in a jumper, assisted by Madison Rodgers. Carr fed Hughes for a layup, Carr converted a backcourt steal into a layup and then took a pass from Hughes for another layup to make it 8-0 as South Tahoe called for a timeout with 6:03 left in the first quarter.

Smalley finished with 12 points, while Campbell and Hughes added seven each for the Tigers.

Moss and Smalley led the defense five takeaways each.

Hailey Naccarato scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers to lead the Vikings. Kaitlyn Janese also had six rebounds.

Douglas is at home for two Northern 4A crossover games this week, Tuesday against Spanish Springs and Friday against Reed. Both games are set to tip off at 5:15 p.m.