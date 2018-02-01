Carr layup lifts Tigers to key win
February 1, 2018
STANDINGS
GIRLS
SIERRA LEAGUE
Manogue 10-2 .833 –
Douglas 6-6 .500 4
Galena 6-6 .500 4
Damonte 5-7 .417 5
Carson 3-9 .250 7
Wooster 0-12 .000 10
HIGH DESERT
McQueen 10-2 .833 –
Spanish Spr. 10-2 .833 –
Reno 10-2 .833 –
Reed 9-3 .750 1
Hug 2-10 .167 8
No. Valleys 1-11 .083 9
Hannah Carr's layup off a pass from Taylynn Kizer to beat the buzzer lifted Douglas to a come-from-behind 51-49 victory at Damonte Ranch on Tuesday night.
Down through more than three quarters, Douglas (7-6 league, 11-13 overall) rallied from a 19-6 first quarter deficit to maintain its share of second-place with Galena in the Sierra League standings.
Damonte Ranch (5-8, 8-11) led 30-20 at halftime and 44-39 at the end of three quarters.
Douglas celebrates homecoming Friday night with a 5:15 p.m. league game against Wooster. Looking ahead, the Tigers host Galena on Tuesday in a game that figures to decide second-place — which is worth homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs — and then they end the regular season on Feb. 9 at Carson. The Northern 4A Region Tournament for girls tips off on Feb. 13.
Note: The Douglas JV team won its game at Damonte Ranch, 53-20. The Tigers improved their season record to 20-3. The Tigers' frosh team also won its game, 55-21, and improved to 21-1 for the season.
STANDINGS
GIRLS
SIERRA LEAGUE
Manogue 10-2 .833 –
Douglas 6-6 .500 4
Galena 6-6 .500 4
Damonte 5-7 .417 5
Carson 3-9 .250 7
Wooster 0-12 .000 10
HIGH DESERT
McQueen 10-2 .833 –
Spanish Spr. 10-2 .833 –
Reno 10-2 .833 –
Reed 9-3 .750 1
Hug 2-10 .167 8
No. Valleys 1-11 .083 9