Carman wins Carson Valley Days 5K

A steady cross-wind greeted participants on Saturday morning during the Carson Valley Days 5K Walk, Jog, Run.

Given what he's seen in races so far in 2018, those conditions didn't faze Gregory Carman in the least, as the 36-year-old Genoa man emerged as the overall winner in the 5K run on Highway 395 before the Carson Valley Days Parade.

The event drew 98 participants of all ages, hosted by Tahoe Youth & Family Services, which will use funds raised from the walk, jog, run to help support its mentoring and support services to children and families.

Carman covered the 3.1-mile out-and-back course that finished at Lampe Park in a time of 18 minutes, 28.6 seconds.

Not bad considering he normally prefers longer distances. That includes the Reno Half-Marathon, where he was the overall winner in a personal best time of 1:18:39 in April, less than two weeks after running a memorable 2:56:15 at the Boston Marathon (an average of about 6 minutes, 44 seconds per mile).

As for that wind on Saturday, those conditions seemed more like a cakewalk compared to what he saw in Boston on a day that saw frigid temperatures and a constant downpour of rain.

Addison Gregory, who just concluded her sophomore year at Douglas High School, was the first woman to finish and seventh overall finisher in a time of 23:00. Gregory has run cross country at Douglas the last two years and was a finalist last month in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the Northern 4A Region Track and Field Championships.

Garin Aguetti was the second overall finisher and first in the men's 40-49 age group in 21:13. Cody Jackson was the third overall finisher and first in the men's 13-17 age group in 21:38.

Tesse Jansse was the second woman overall and first in the 30-39 age group in 24:59.

Notes … Recognition was given before the start to veterans for their service, including a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives, and a recording of the national anthem was played from a Colorado Avalanche hockey game that recognized veterans. … The start was delayed by a few minutes to keep Highway 395 clear for county vehicles and personnel who were responding to a fire in Ruhenstroth. Three parents paid for their children to participate even though the children did not run, jog or walk, according to event spokesperson Cheryl Bricker. Two girls rode scooters and a 3-year-old completed the course in a stroller — "I guess you could say the 3-year-old beat his dad across the finish line," Bricker added.