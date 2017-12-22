Capital trip for Kelly Sonnemann

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SOFTBALL

KELLY SONNEMANN — Humboldt State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: Sonnemann represented the Lumberjacks off the diamond in November when she participated in the NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C.

Sonnemann was one of 275 student-athletes, coaches and administrators selected to attend the conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.

Sonnemann told Ken McCanless at the hsujacks.com website that one thing she took from the program was "both difficulties and good things happening at Humboldt State happen all over, too. Whether that be leadership difficulties on the team, such as people not getting along or younger freshmen having trouble adapting to college life, that's not just on my team. Other leaders brought those same difficulties and good things."

Humboldt State coach Shelli Sarchett spoke highly of Sonnemann, a senior catcher/outfielder who is entering her senior season.

Recommended Stories For You

"First of all, Kelly's one of the leaders on our team," Sarchett told the hsujacks.com website. "She came in as a walk-on her freshman year and has really developed, and I wanted to push her to that next level of leadership because I felt that she could be a captain this year. I was hoping this would help her lead us into season and give her some good ideas that we could use. Kelly's just an overall good kid, works hard, and has done nothing but the best for this program. It was rewarding to give her that chance to continue to grow in the NCAA."

Participants had opportunities to visit monuments and museums in the Washington area as part of their conference activities.

The Lumberjacks are scheduled to open their 2018 season on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas with games in the Desert Stinger Tournament against Minot State and Colorado Christian. They finished as the NCAA Division II national tournament runner-up with an overall 54-8-1 record last season.

BASKETBALL

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett had two points and two rebounds for the Flames in their 84-71 win against Mount Mercy in Grand Rapids, Iowa. The Flames return to action next weekend (Dec. 29-30) at the Menlo College-hosted Peninsula Classic in the Bay Area, starting with a 6 p.m. game on Friday against the University of California-Merced and an 8 p.m. game against Menlo the next night.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.