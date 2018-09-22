California Fritz shatters record for son

Fritz Klingler known as (California Fritz) has been racing at Bonneville Salt Flats for many years successfully setting several land speed records over 200 mph. Fritz's two sons, Fritz Jr. and Richard, also have been involved with the Bonneville racing Harley-Davidson.

Richard road-raced bikes for Glendale Harley-Davidson setting two land speed records on their Buell motorcycles, over 169 mph, and a record of 173 mph on California Fritz's Modified Open Bike. Richard Klingler had a dream of streamlining the Open bike he was riding and going after a record of 179 mph held by Rob Speranza. Fritz and his son Richard started working on the partial streamline bike a few years ago.

In the month of June, 14 months ago, Richard Klingler passed away now leaving his Bonneville dream up to his father Fritz. California Fritz finished building the partial streamline bike to take out to Bonneville Salt Flats on Aug. 11 of this year 2018.

The bike passed inspection and was ready to race on the same track that both father and son have been racing on for years at Bonneville Salt Flats. On the top of the frame Fritz mounted a container that would carry the remains of his son Richard Klingler to the finish line.

After several passes on the Bonneville flats, in 100 degree weather, the bike came just a few miles-per-hour from the record with a 177 mph and 178 mph. Then finding and fixing a fuel pump problem on the bike, we made a record breaking pass of 190 MPH smashing the old record of 179 mph by 11 mph.

Fritz Klingler lives in Markleeville.