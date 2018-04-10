Buck leads Douglas lacrosse in 18-6 loss

Even though there were signs of improvement, the Douglas Lacrosse Club girls team came out on the short end of an 18-6 score at home against undefeated Truckee/North Tahoe on Thursday.

Truckee/North Tahoe took an early 5-0 lead en route to the High Sierra Lacrosse League win at Gardnerville Elementary School.

Douglas saw its record drop to 0-3, although two of those losses have come against teams competing for first-place. Oasis Academy (4-0), Truckee/North Tahoe (3-0) and Galena (4-1) currently lead the league race.

"Our defense is getting better," Douglas coach-manager Daunelle Wulstein said. "TNT is a tough team. They outran us and out-maneuvered us with their stick skills."

Peri Buck, a Douglas High senior, scored four of the team's six goals. Abby Jens accounted for the other two goals despite sustaining four broken fingers.

Buck was recognized as the team's Offensive MVP for the game, according to Wulstein.

Recommended Stories For You

Sophomore goalkeeper Falan Rose was credited with 15 saves and selected as the Defensive MVP.

Wulstein added praise for senior Ally Foster, who led the team in ground ball controls.

The coach went on to focus on other positive takeaways from the game.

"We never gave up," she noted. "I am proud of our girls and look forward to our upcoming games this week."

Douglas returns to its league schedule with a 5 p.m. game against McQueen today in Reno. The same two teams will play again on the Gardnerville Elementary School field on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Visit the http://highsierralax.org website for more information about High Sierra Lacrosse.