Boys lacrosse team set for home debut

A young Douglas Boys Lacrosse Club, playing in its first High Sierra Lacrosse League high school season, will play its first home game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Oasis Academy (Fallon) at Jacks Valley Elementary School.

Seventeen players, all Douglas High School students, are on the club's roster. The team is coached by Tim Cleveland and Rich Whipple.

Douglas has already posted one win in its three games, a 10-9 overtime decision on April 12 at Spanish Springs, while the losses came at the hands of McQueen and Bishop Manogue.

Douglas is scheduled to play eight games before the regular season ends on May 11.

"All of the boys really like it, and they're starting to come together," said Laurie Smith, president of the Douglas Boys Lacrosse organization.

Douglas will be at home for two games at Jacks Valley on Saturday against Truckee-North Tahoe (noon) and Reed (5 p.m.). The final home date is May 8 at 5 p.m. against Damonte Ranch.

The Douglas club's roster includes three seniors: Ian Ozolins, Sean Rigdon and Jared Funk. Ozolins, a second-team all-league basketball player for Douglas High this past winter, now plays the attack position and leads the lacrosse team in scoring.

Funk plays as a midfielder and on occasion as long stick defense. Funk is tied with most goals scored from the midfield position, along with freshman Zack Smith and junior Nick Vecchiarelli. Sean Rigdon plays long stick defense, according to coach Whipple, and "leads an aggressive, heavy-hitting defense by his enthusiastic example."

Since lacrosse is not sanctioned by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, teams are not supported by the schools and are responsible for their own financing. The team began practice in February.

GIRLS

The second-year Douglas girls club lost 13-10 to Bishop Manogue on Thursday and 11-8 to Spanish Springs on Tuesday.